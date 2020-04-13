KWWSPCA: Thanks but stay away! No visitors allowed due to Covid-19

Thanks to everyone who has offered to walk our rescue dogs, to foster cats and kittens or to volunteer at our shelter.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, we cannot allow any walkers on site, nor can we take any new volunteers or foster carers. We currently have only a skeleton volunteer staff in attendance, with only two volunteers on the premises at any given time. All government and HSE guidelines are being strictly adhered to in order to safeguard all volunteers. Thanks for your understanding, stay safe and please continue to support the KWWSPCA.

Newborn kittens — struggling to survive

One of our volunteer animal welfare officers received a call a few days ago from a woman in Athy who found five kittens who were about 10 days old and who had been abandoned by their mother.

Only one appeared to be alive, but upon inspection all five were living but four were in a desperate way, severally dehydrated and frozen stiff. They were taken straight to Vetcare Athy for fluid therapy and to be warmed up. Obviously something happened to mom and she was unable to return to them.

Sadly two were too far gone to be saved but amazingly three were fighters and have survived. They have been named Phoenix, Lo and Calista and they are now in a foster home.

We are hopeful that they will all survive and if so, they will be available for rehoming in about seven weeks’ time.

Dog of the Week – Sprite

Sprite is a male lurcher who is about 2½ years old and he is looking for his forever home. He has been sharing his outside run and inside kennel with two other lurchers, but they have now gone to their new homes and we would love to get Sprite settled as well.

He loves to be taken walking and he also loves to race around the garden at our shelter.

Sprite is a very affectionate and friendly fellow, loving human company and he should go to a fairly active home where he has a decent amount of space to run and stretch his legs, and where his new family would take him for plenty of walks because he loves getting out and about. He would not like a home where he is left for long periods on his own and he would not suit a home with a cat.

Sprite is neutered, chipped (chip number 972274000534276), and vaccinated. With expressions of interest please email kwwspca@gmail.com or contact 0871279835. We ask for a minimum donation of €150 to partly cover expenses, a dog collar tag and licence are required to complete an adoption and a secure garden is required.

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook