Car in Naas seized after all windscreen discs are FALSE
The false insurance and NCT discs
Gardaí in Naas stopped this vehicle yesterday after checking its number plate.
With the assistance of a handheld Active Mobility Device - Naas Roads Policing detected all discs - including insurance and NCT - on the vehicle were false and altered.
The vehicle was immediately impounded.
A court appearance will follow for the driver and charges are expected under the Road Traffic Act.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on