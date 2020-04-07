Rubbish dumped on Kildare motorway could spread Covid-19 infection, warn motorway service workers

A company that carries out essential work on Kildare's motorways have warned that household rubbish being dumped could cause Covid-19 infection for its workers.

Globalvia Jons Ltd carries out patrols and inspections as well as responding to vehicle breakdowns.

The work is deemed an essential service under the government's Covid-19 restrictions.

However the company said that fly-tipping on the M4 on Saturday could have spread the Covid-19 virus to its workers.

A spokesperson said: Our Incident Support Unit responded to a case of fly tipping on Saturday.

"Household rubbish was dumped on the side of the M4.

"Our country's essential workers are trying to keep all road users safe, fly tipping puts them at risk of infection!"

Meanwhile, the company has been carrying out gully clearing on the motorway network this week due to reduced traffic on routes.

A spokesperons added: "It is vital to keep our network safe and fully accessible for all road users including our emergency services. Find out more about our services & network at

4 Globalvia Jons is deemed an essential service. During this time our services are reduced to; Incident and Support Response, vehicle recovery, winter maintenance, patrols & inspections, and repairs of defects that impact your safety.