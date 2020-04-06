Driver near Naas tests positive for cannabis while car in Newbridge had no insurance

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

news@leinsterleader.ie

Driver near Naas tests positive for cannabis while car in Newbridge had no insurance

The car stopped in Newbridge

Naas Roads Policing Unit on Covid-19 patrol stopped an uninsured driver for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

The motorist tested positive cannabis at a roadside test. 

The car was impounded for no insurance, tax and NCT.

Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks. 

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit seized a vehicle in Newbridge for having no insurance.

The motorist will appear in court in the near future. 