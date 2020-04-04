Naas businessman Larry Swan wins history award

Larry Swan, proprietor of the deli/coffee shop at Fairgreen in Naas is the latest recipient of the Ger Kinchella heritage award.

The award is made annually by the Naas Local History Group and this year’s presentation took place in the Town House hotel recently. History group chairperson Ger McCarthy, welcomed and thanked everyone for coming and he said that Swan's had survived by adapting to the ever changing environment for small business.

President Paddy Behan said he knew Mr Swan and his family over a long number of years and had great pleasure presenting him and his staff with the scroll which stated: “Naas Local History Group award our cup and scroll to Swan’s on the Green in recognition of their contribution to the heritage of friendly family run businesses in the town.”