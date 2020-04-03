Newbridge photographer's glorious pic of goldfinch is shortlisted in wildlife competition

Amateur photographer Paul Dempsey from Newbridge has been shortlisted in the Irish Wildlife Trust Photo of the Month for his image of a goldfinch.

There is a total of 22 photographs shortlisted.

The winner is chosen from the image with the most 'Likes' on Facebook before Thursday, April 9.

Vote for Paul's photo here.

The Irish Wildlife Trust said:"Big thanks to all the photographers for sharing their images with us.

"It's always a joy to look back over the month and watch the seasons change through your lenses.

"Good luck everyone."