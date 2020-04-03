Council blocks €11m plan for 44 new homes near Naas town centre

Kildare County Council has refused planning permission for 43 new homes in Naas.

Conlon New Homes Limited planned to construct the properties on a site of 1.16 hectares close to the Rathaskar Road.

The estimated value of the project was over €11.7m.

The works included the widening of the Rathasker Road to include footpaths and street lighting fronting the proposed site to the junction of the Southern Ring Road (R447).

The proposed development would have included the demolition of two existing residential units.

The 43 homes were due to be 19 four-bed townhouses, 12 three-bed townhouses, six two-bed and six one-bed apartments.

Also included was 1,909 sqm of landscaped open space areas.

The designs incorporated 78 car parking spaces.

The proposal also included landscaping and footpaths.

Conlan New Homes Limited is based at an address in Saggart, Co Dublin.