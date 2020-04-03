VIDEO: Grandchildren sing to Newbridge granny while she is 'cocooning' due to Covid-19
The grandchildren singing along on YouTube
All the grandchildren of a Newbridge granny got together to sing a song while she is 'cocooning' due to Covid-19.
Anne Maher has 11 grandchildren of whom nine living locally and the two eldest, Matthew and Michael Kenny are based in San Jose, California.
The grandchildren all sang a cover song by Andy Grammer, just to remind 'Nanny Anne' how much she is loved!
Well done guys!
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
