Sold Kildare pub could be a new boutique hotel

A well-known former pub in Kildare which has been closed for several years, has been sold.

The former Grace’s Bar and Lounge on Market Square in Kildare town, which is in need of complete refurbishment, has a seven-day public licence.

The 601.2 sq.m (6,471 Sq ft) property sits on a fifth of an acre site in the town centre.

Grace’s was a very popular meeting place and had a loyal customer base until it closed around five years ago.

It was also a well-known stop-off point for motorists when the Dublin road passed through the town.

Before the sale, selling agents Conway’s Auctioneers said that Grace’s Bar could return to trading as a bar or a small hotel as there is a lack of bed spaces in the Kildare town area.

The three-storey building is believed to date back to the late 1700s. It was extensively renovated around the early 1970s. The property is split over three levels with a yard to the side and rear.

The building has a pivotal location close to Bank of Ireland, Flanagan & Harhen Home & Giftware Store, the Silken Thomas, Cunningham’s Bar and Restaurant and other popular nearby businesses.

The ground floor is laid out into a bar, lounges, an office, store room, toilets and a kitchen. The first floor has three rooms while the second floor has one.

The rear of the premises features a courtyard with a smoking area.