Appeal over man who impersonated a Garda and stole money from a house

Gardaí on this month's Crimecall programme made an appeal about a burglary in which a man impersonated a member of the gardai.

An EvoFIT computerised image of the suspect was also released.

The incident occurred on Friday, 15th November 2019 at Craanford, Gorey, Co Wexford.

A couple were at home when they received a knock to their front door, a man identified himself as a member of An Garda Síochána who informed them he was investigating an incident and requested access to their property.

Once inside he removed a bag containing a substantial sum of money.

The suspect is described as around 50 years old, clean-shaven, fair-skinned and of slim build.

He was wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap.

Gardaí at Gorey Garda Station are investigating. They can be contacted at: (053) 943 0690.