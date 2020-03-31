Firm has served Kildare through a world war, oil crisis, recession, Beast from the East and now Covid-19

Quinns of Baltinglass remain open for business for the farming community as the government has stated that farmers are an essential part of the agri food chain which helps to keep supermarket shelves stocked.

Farmers are the front line producer in the Irish food chain which is now, more than ever, essential to the people of this country.

Quinns have been serving their loyal customers since 1936.

They have worked with farmers through crises across the decades: The Emergency, food

rations, Petrol rationing in the 80’s, deep and long recessions, Foot & Mouth, the Beast from the East in 2018 and the

2018 Drought.

“This crisis is like no other and we will all have to pull harder together to get past it – which we will. During these strange times please rest assured that Quinns mill and all our agri-store locations remain open, fully stocked and fully-manned to serve all your essential farming needs” says William Quinn.

William added: “The way that we operate in branches, in stores, yards and with deliveries has changed out of necessity – all our their agristore locations are operating with a “Call & Collect” system from today. This is the best interest of their customers and staﬀ. Our delivery options are still there as an option too – however given how hectic everything is at the moment we would advise farmers to please give a minimum 4 working day notice for all feed, seed, fertilizer and spray delivery

orders – collect where you can.”

Please take note of some of the precautions that Quinns are asking all their farming customers to adhere to during this time – it is so important that everyone stick to them:



 Agri-stores open for essential farming supplies

 Operating a Call and Collect system at all branches from today

 Unfortunately, at this time we cannot serve non-essential paint/gardening/hardware to

homeowners due to government guidance

 Technical Sales Advisors available by phone (or for crop walking by appointment)

 Limited number of customers allowed in shop at one time (numbers vary depending on

store size)

 No browsing – proceed to counter for service

 Limit one person per party (no children)

 Queues marked with 2M gaps (inside & outside the store)

 Please respect social distancing

 Customers must remain in their vehicles to be loaded – let us come to you

 Card Payments where possible

 Please give a minimum 4 working day notice for all feed, seed, fert and spray delivery orders.

“The government has asked everyone to do their bit and Quinns will continue to serve farmers. The farming community has always shown great cooperation in times of need and this time we need it most. Quinns have a great team of dedicated people willing and able to serve you through these strange and stressful times” says William Quinn.

For further information on essential farming offerings please call 059 6481266, follow Quinns on

facebook or see www.quinns.ie for further details and developments.