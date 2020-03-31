Kildare Village applies to revise planning permission for new retail units

Kildare Village is seeking to revise planning permission for new retail units.

Operator, Value Retail Dublin Ltd is seeking permission to now provide mezzanine levels in four units: 108, 109, 114 and 115.

These are to be built to the north of St. Brigid's Primary School's sports ground.

Kildare County Council is scheduled to issue a decision on May 21 next.

The development description details a revision to the permitted development granted under Kildare County Council and An Bord Pleanala and will comprise of the provision of mezzanine levels in permitted Unit No's 108; 109 ; 114 ; and 115 with internal modifications in each unit and all ancillary site services and site development works located to the North of St. Brigid's Primary Schools existing sports ground, south of 'Abbey Villa' Monasterevin Road and north-east of the Kildare Tourist Outlet Village and accessible from the Nurney Road via Kildare Tourist Village, Kildare Town,Co. Kildare"