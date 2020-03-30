Community Support Helpline available from Kildare County Council

A dedicated community support helpline has been established in Kildare County Council to assist at risk members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non- medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency.

Kildare County Council is providing a dedicated contact number 045 980202 with the lines open from 9am to 5pm seven days a week

The confidential phoneline service is being established by the new COVID-19 Kildare Community Response Forum, which includes over a dozen agencies and organisations. The helpline is focused primarily on ensuring that vulnerable members

of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels.

The role of the Forum is to ensure that there is a co-ordinated community response and to enable all voluntary statutory agencies to collaborate in support of our communities and particularly of our most vulnerable members.

Included in the COVID-19 Kildare Community Response Forum are:

 Kildare County Council

 Health Service Executive

 An Garda Síochána

 Tusla

 Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection

 Local Enterprise Office

 Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board

 South Western Regional Drugs & Alcohol Task Force

 GAA

 IFA

 County Kildare LEADER Partnership

 Public Participation Network

 Peter McVerry Trust

 Family Resource Centres

 County Kildare Chamber of Commerce

 Kildare Age Friendly Alliance

 Kildare Sports Partnership

 Muintir na Tire – Conor O’Leary (County Champion)

 An Post

 Red Cross

 Civil Defence

 Citizens Information

 Kildare South Dublin Local Link

 Kildare Volunteer Bureau

 Alone

The new phoneline is just one aspect of the Forum’s work. Its core aim is contributing to the community-wide effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Kildare County Council, through this group, will ensure that the wide variety of groups

working across the county to assist those in need, will do so in an organised, collaborative and targeted way. The Council’s COVID-19 Community Response Forum is there to ensure the very best use of the many resources assisting

vulnerable persons with their daily needs at this unprecedented time, whether that is

collecting medication, food shopping, social support and contact.

Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, Mr Peter Carey, explains “There are a number of agencies currently doing excellent work in delivering care to older and vulnerable people in our communities. These groups are currently operating

independently of each other and Kildare County Council’s role is to provide a targeted, integrated and coordinated approach to the delivery of these much needed services to our more vulnerable citizens across the County during the COVID-19

pandemic. Kildare County Council is ideally placed both statutorily and regionally to channel this great work and provide the governance structure in partnership with all stakeholders. This public health crisis has changed life for so many, and we are

there to help with that change. Our own staff whose day-jobs have changed due to this crisis, will be a key resource in the management and operation of this community support programme along with our partner agencies/groups. Set to come into effect from Monday 30 March, Kildare County Council is providing a dedicated contact number 045 980202 with the lines open from 9am to 5pm seven days a week.”