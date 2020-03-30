Kildare Death Notices for today, Monday, March 30

The death has occurred of Anne LAHART (née Kennedy)

Straffan Road, Kill, Kildare

Predeceased by her loving husband Phil, brothers Des and Dermot and sisters Hazel and Nora, loving mother of Ger, Miriam, Ann, Derek, Caroline and David, mother-in-law of Ger, Vivienne, Gráinne and Lauren. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, the staff of TLC, Maynooth and her many friends.

A private family funeral will take place, due to the government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for Anne's family below in the section "Condolences".

The death has occurred of Anne LAVIN (née Egan)

Harris Hill, Kilcock, Meath / Maynooth, Kildare / Athlone, Roscommon

Formerly of Moyglare Cross, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Clonown, Athlone, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, at Dunboyne Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Anne, dear wife of Paddy, loving mother of Martin, Pádraig and Alan. Sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law; Angela, Siobhán and Katie, grandchildren; Eleanor, James, Peter, Grace, Patrick, Sarah, David, Claire, Seán and Alice, sisters-in-law; Mary Kate and Bridget, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

With regret a private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Anne’s family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

The family would like to acknowledge the tremendous care and kindness shownto Anne by the staff at Dunboyne Nursing Home.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Sheila Corbett

Celbridge, Kildare / Greystones, Limerick

Corbett, Geraldine Sheila (Celbridge, Co Kildare and formerly Greystones, Limerick City) (retired Vice Principal, Bawn Og N.S. Clondalkin, Dublin) died (peacefully) on March 27th last, in the loving care of the staff on Rowan Ward, Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown, Dublin. Predeceased by her adoring parents Tom and Carmel (nee Horrigan) and deeply missed by her brother, Kevin, sisters Carmela and Teresa, her fond nieces Rachel, Emily and Stephanie and nephews Cillian and Luke; brothers-in-law Raymond (Thompson) and Peter (De Pasquale), aunts Kitty (Roberts) and Marie (Horrigan), cousins, extended family, work colleagues and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

While we would love to have everyone with us at this very sad time, in line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

For those who are unable to attend a Memorial Mass in Limerick and Celbridge to celebrate Geraldine’s life is planned for a later date.



The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Lynch (née Dignam)

Leixlip, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin

LYNCH (née Dignam) Elizabeth (Betty) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Dodsborough, Lucan) March 29th 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Silver Grove Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Benny) and dear mother of Martin and sister of the late James. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter-in-law Ciara, grandsons Paul, Mark and Eoin, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service for Elizabeth (Betty) where we will honour her life at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of P. J. Maher

Monasterevin, Kildare / Laois

Monasterevin and Raheen, Laois. Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid - 19 Directive a Memorial Mass

will take place for P. J. at a later date.

Condolences can be left online below.



The death has occurred of Leslie (Walter) Snr. BERGIN

Ballymany Cottages, Newbridge, Kildare

BERGIN Leslie (Walter) Snr. (Ballymany Cottages, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 28th March 2020 (peacefully) at his home with his loving family by his side. Loving husband of the late Kitty Clarke. Sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters Desmond, Teri, Tony, Áine, Leslie and Kevin, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Leslie Rest in Peace

Due to government advice on public gatherings, a private Funeral for immediate family only will take place. A Memorial Mass for Leslie will be held at a later date for all his extended family, neighbours and friends. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Tom (Tommy) Byrne

Dara Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Tullow, Carlow

Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Catherine, family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tommy Rest In Peace

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Tommy, a private Funeral with immediate family only will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Tommy's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below, or send condolences in the traditional manner.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Frank Booth

Whitehouse, Suncroft, The Curragh, Kildare

Peacefully at Naas Hospital.

Husband of the late Marian and brother of the late Michael.

Sadly missed by his loving son Patrick, daughter Maria, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Frank rest in peace

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Frank, a private Funeral with immediate family only will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Frank's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below, or send condolences in the traditional manner.

House Strictly Private at all times.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.