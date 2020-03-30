Gardai carry out Covid-19 checkpoints in Naas

Kildare Gardai Roads Policing Unit in Naas carried out Covid-19 checkpoints over the weekend whilst exercising Social Distancing.

According to Gardai there are still some offenders out there – offences detected varied from no insurance -Tax – NCT – Provisional Licence Driver unaccompanied – parking in a disabled parking bay – driving whilst holding a Mobile Phone - Dangerous driving (174kmh on the M4) and speeding (Several Motorists Detected Driving at Excessive Speed on M4 and M7).

Fines were issued in some matters and court proceeding in other matters.

Gardai are urging people to please comply with Government regulations and stay at home.



