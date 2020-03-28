Woman jailed after €2,010 Maynooth shoplifting offence

A woman who took over €2,000 of goods from a Kildare store has been jailed for a total of 14 months on a number of offences.

At the March 19 sitting of Naas District Court, Andrea Lyons, 23, of 225 Bunratty Road, Coolock, was jailed for 10 months for the theft of €2,010 goods from Tesco in Maynooth on March 28, 2019.

She was jailed for a further four months for driving without insurance on the Kilcock road in Clane on November 6, 2018.

A number of other offences were taken into account.

Ms Lyons pleaded guilty to the offences.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said Ms Lyons had given a wrong name when stopped by gardai on November 6.

She was disqualified from driving at the time.

She had taken €2,100 in cosmetics on March 22, 2019, bringing them out in a buggy.

On March 28, 2019, she took a further €943 from the store. None of the goods were recovered.

On February 26, 2019, she took €28 of goods from a Naas pharmacy. Ms Lyons had 41 previous convictions.

She was serving a seven year driving disqualification, at the time of the Clane no insurance offence.

Leonard Leader, solicitor, representing Ms Lyons, said his client had no formal education and had left school at the age of 18.

After hearing about previous convictions by Ms Lyons, Judge Desmond Zaidan, said that no human being should be in jail but sadly he had no alternative when all the other options were explored.