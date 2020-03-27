Only 8 stores allowed to remain open at Whitewater Shopping Centre

Just eight stores have been allowed to remain open at Whitewater Shopppjng Centre in Newbridge due to Government restrictions on non-essential retail outlets.

Temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak are over 60 fashion and food outlets and the Odeon cinema.



In an online message, the shopping centre thanked frontline workers working to defeat the coronavirus and said it looked forward to brighter days ahead in Newbridge.



The shopping centre said: "Following on from the Government announcement in relation to the closure of non-essential retail, we would like to advise that the following stores, that meet the Government criteria, will remain open:

- Boots Ireland

- Marks & Spencers

- Eurogiant

- Holland & Barrett

- The Health Store

- Hidden Hearing

- Vodafone Ireland

- iConnect

"All other stores at Whitewater Shopping Centre will remain closed temporarily until further notice.

"Please see our website https://www.whitewatersc.ie/ for details of opening hours and ongoing updates.



"We hope all our customers and staff stay well during these unprecedented times.

"Our thoughts are especially with those who feel vulnerable at this difficult time.

"A special thanks to all those who are working on the frontline and providing important services to our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"We look forward to brighter days ahead when we will reopen the Centre fully, provide employment to the local area and again offer Fashion, Film, Food and Fun to our loyal customers!!"



