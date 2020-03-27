Sky dive by Portarlington teenager for suicide prevention charity unlikely to go ahead

A charity sky dive by a Portarlington rugby player is now unlikely to go ahead.

Thomas Weight was due to carry out the stunt to raise funds for Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland based in Co Kerry.



Thomas (15) has urged family, friends and supporters to help him fundraise.

The event had been endorsed by Portarlington based independent TD Dr Cathal Berry.

However Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland confirmed that the skydive was now 'very unlikely' to go ahead.

A spokesperson explained: "Because of Covid-19, all skydives are being deferred at the moment and it's very unlikely that they will take place on April 16."