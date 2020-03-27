Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, March 27

The death has occurred of Eddie Doyle

24 Springhill Court, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare

Eddie Doyle, Springhill Court, Graiguecullen and formerly of Ballyhade, Castledermot, Co. Kikdare, 18th March 2020 (suddenly) at his home. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Lucinda, her mother Maureen, much loved son of Anne and the late Pat, sister Anne, brothers Pat, Peter and John Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, father-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and wide circle of friends.

May Eddie Rest In Peace

A special thanks to Ashling and Howard Kehoe and the

first responders, especially Aidan Owens.

Eddie's family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer there condolences, However, due to the current situation, All funeral arrangements will be private. Eddie's Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Holy Family Church, Askea, Carlow, online streaming service on Saturday, 28th March 2020, at 2pm by using the following link,

www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam.

Burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the "Condolences section below".

The death has occurred of Joseph CRONIN

Sarto Road, Naas, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving wife Colette, daughter Simone, sons James, (Kirby), Mark and Damien, sisters Geraldine and Phil, brothers Ger and Dessie, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Leanne, grandchildren Tara, Kaytlyn, Kyle, Jack, James and Conor, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, due to the government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for Joseph's family below in the section "Condolences".

May He Rest In Peace



he death has occurred of Sr Evelyn (Sr Mary Rose) Gleeson SCJM

Ros Glos Convent, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin, Kildare / Listowel, Kerry

Formerly of Lyacrompane Listowel Co Kerry

Sister of Charity of Jesus and Mary, Moore Abbey.

Predeceased by her brother Stanley, sisters Rosmund, Hilda and Rebecca. Sadly missed by her niee Dolores, nephew Greg and extended family, grandniece and grandnephews, many cousins and friends; and her Community and Staff in Ros Glos Convent, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare.

May Sr Mary Rose Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass is being held on Saturday, 28th March 2020, at 11am.

Due to current guidelines put in place by Government/HSE with regard to COVID-19 the funeral is strictly private. The funeral Mass can be live streamed via webcamon the parish website at monasterevin.ie/webcam.

Condolences and messages of sympathy can be offered on the link below



The death has occurred of Nora O'CONNOR (née Cronin)

Sallins Road, Naas, Kildare / Croom, Limerick

In the tender care of the staff of Craddock Hosue Nursing Home, Naas. Formerly of Ballymacamore, Croom, Co. Limerick.

Beloved mother of Thomas, Ann, Paul, Mary and Norma. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Nancy (Fox) and Sr. Lucia, daughters-in-law Ita and Belinda, sons-in-law Don and Sjoerd, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, due to the government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for Nora's family below in the section "Condolences".

"May She Rest in Peace"

The death has occurred of John BRADY

Glasnevin, Dublin / Kilcullen, Kildare

BRADY, John- Glasnevin, Dublin and Kilcullen, County Kildare, 25 March 2020. Former President of the Society of Irish Magicians, Honorary Life Member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, member of Corrstown Golf Club and close associate of Clontarf Golf Club.

A few days short of his 80th birthday. Peacefully, at home, following a long illness, bravely borne, in the care of his sons and the Community Palliative Team from St. Francis Hospice. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (Kay). Sadly missed by his sons John and Paul, son-in-law Gary, Paul's partner Gerardo, sister Nan, brothers Michael (Mick) and Frank, nephews, nieces, extended family, close friends including his teenage sweetheart Patty.

In keeping with John's wishes his remains are to be cremated privately.

At a later date, a service of remembrance will be held followed by the interment of his urn in New Abbey Cemetery, Kilcullen, alongside his parents and late wife.

In line withe HSE guidelines regarding Covid 19, socialisolation and safe distancing the family home is STRICTLY private - no visitors, please.

Donations in lieu of Mass cards, sympathy cards and flowers to St. Francis Hospice www.sfh.ie