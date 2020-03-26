CORONAVIRUS: student nurses to be paid during the fight against Covid-19

Student nurses are set to be paid €28,000 for working to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland.

The figure emerged after the Minister for Health Simon Harris has announced that students will be paid during the management of the crisis.

The student nurses and midwives will be offered a contract as a Healthcare Assistant and would be allowed to complete their placement and continue to complete the course.

"This is an offer and not an obligation. But I know so many of our student nurses want to play their role as we navigate our way through these difficult times.

"Our healthcare professionals have shown immense leadership and I will do everything I can to support them."

General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), said:

“This is a really welcome step from the government. It’s good news for the student nurses, who will now be paid for their work on the front lines.

“It’s also good news for the wider health service. These are dedicated, talented, hard-working people who are keen to help in the global fight against COVID-19. Taking them on as paid staff not only values their work, but offers them clear protections as employees. We will now engage with the government to determine the detail of this announcement, particularly on ensuring that students’ academic progression isn’t harmed by the crisis.”

Student nurses are being asked to apply online through HSE.ie/oncall