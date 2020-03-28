Kildare Property Watch: Well-presented semi-detached home in Clane

Coonan Property are delighted to bring this exceptionally well presented three- bedroom semi-detached property at 19 The Rise, College Wood Park, Clane, to the market.

The property extends to approx. 104 sq.m. (1,119 sq. ft.) with a large garden to the rear, and located on a quiet cul-de-sac within the development.

It has been recently refurbished to a very high standard, with a new kitchen listed as one of the many new improvements.

The home boasts well-proportioned living accommodation with three surprisingly spacious bedrooms.

College Wood Park is located approximately 1km from Clane Town Centre, and has access to all its amenities including schools, shops etc.

Sallins Train Station is within 4km, and both N7 & M4 motorways are within close proximity.

This property is a must see for first time buyers or owner occupiers.

The guide price is €279,000, and the home is for sale by private treaty.

For further information on the home, please contact Edward Cummins on 01 628 6128 or email: edwardc@coonan.com.