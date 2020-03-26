JOBS: ISS Recruitment in Naas seeks applicants for several positions
ISS Recruitment is hiring
During these extremely tough times, ISS Recruitment said it is working in close conjunction with its clients in the food supply chain to ensure that their operations remain in production.
ISS Recruitment is recruiting for varying general operator type roles based in the Naas area and paying a basic rate + shift premiums.
These roles are immediate start with a view to permanency.
Call 045 883420 or email your CV to caoibhe@issrecruitment.com.
Manual Handling and English is required for these roles
Other roles at ISS Recruitment include;
Bakery Manager – Kildare based 28k / Monday – Friday
Administrator – Portlaoise area 6 -8 month contract / 15 euro per hour
Retail Clerks, Supervisors, Managers required for Kildare and Dublin / salary
DOE
Breakfast Chef – Naas area – Salary DOE
Accounts Manager – Naas – Salary 30-35k
Telesales Administrator previous experience essential – Naas – 28k
Lab Assistants – Naas – Salary 27k.
For health and safety purposes, ISS Recruitment has a a private video interviewing platform available to
potential candidates to apply for these roles – just email your CV to
marion@issrecruitment.com with a contact number.
