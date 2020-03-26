JOBS: ISS Recruitment in Naas seeks applicants for several positions

During these extremely tough times, ISS Recruitment said it is working in close conjunction with its clients in the food supply chain to ensure that their operations remain in production.

ISS Recruitment is recruiting for varying general operator type roles based in the Naas area and paying a basic rate + shift premiums.

These roles are immediate start with a view to permanency.

Call 045 883420 or email your CV to caoibhe@issrecruitment.com.

Manual Handling and English is required for these roles

Other roles at ISS Recruitment include;



 Bakery Manager – Kildare based 28k / Monday – Friday

 Administrator – Portlaoise area 6 -8 month contract / 15 euro per hour

 Retail Clerks, Supervisors, Managers required for Kildare and Dublin / salary

DOE

 Breakfast Chef – Naas area – Salary DOE

 Accounts Manager – Naas – Salary 30-35k

 Telesales Administrator previous experience essential – Naas – 28k

 Lab Assistants – Naas – Salary 27k.

For health and safety purposes, ISS Recruitment has a a private video interviewing platform available to

potential candidates to apply for these roles – just email your CV to

marion@issrecruitment.com with a contact number.