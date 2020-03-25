WEATHER: Sunny spells but a little chilly in Kildare today

According to Met Eireann, today will dry over most of Leinster.

There'll be some sunny spells, the best of these in the south and east of the region.

Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 16 degrees.



Thursday will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some bright or sunny spells, the best of these in the southeast.

Highest temperatures of 9 degrees in the north to 15 degrees in the south with light to moderate southerly breezes.



Thursday night will be largely dry with a fair amount of cloud and some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.

Friday will be mainly dry with sunny spells. A few light showers may occur on north and east coasts. Highest temperatures will range from 8 or 9 degrees over Ulster and east Leinster to 12 or 13 degrees in Munster with moderate north to northeast breezes. The night will be quite cold with lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.