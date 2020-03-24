Covid-19 testing station is open in Newbridge

A coronavirus testing station has opened at Newbridge. The station is located at the St Conleth’s Community College campus on Station Road.

The facility is one of three which have been designated to serve an administrative HSE region which takes in County Kildare as well as parts of south Dublin and west Wicklow.

All of these stations have opened to serve people living in these areas.

Another is at Tallaght Stadium, better known to soccer fans as the home of League of Ireland premier division side Shamrock Rovers.

And a third has opened at the Lucan Sarsfields GAA club, not far from Leixlip.

It’s understood that the HSE assessed the Kildare GAA ground and training facility venue in Hawkfield, not far from the St Conleth’s school.

It’s not clear whether the testing station will remain at the school or be moved to a different location.

The HSE did not respond to a request for information about testing stations and what measures may be taken to prepare Naas Hospital for a possible influx of Covid-19 patients.

GAA stadiums and grounds have become common locations for drive-through testing, including Croke Park; Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork; and Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.

The estimated test time is about ten minutes.

It has been stressed that visits to these stations must be by appointment-only and anyone getting tested there must first have been referred by a GP.