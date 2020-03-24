Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, March 24

The death has occurred of Seamus MULLALLY (pictured)

Castlegate, Portarlington, Laois / Newbridge, Kildare

MULLALLY Seamus (Castlegate, Portarlington, Co. Laois & formerly of Seven Springs, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) – 23rd March 2020 (peacefully) following a short illness. Dearly loved and loving father of Elaine and Claire, beloved husband of the late Peggy, cherished ‘gan gan’ of Cerys, Pippa and Stefan. Sadly missed by his daughters, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, his dear friend Mary and wide circle of wonderful friends, neighbours, extended family and relatives.

May his kind and gentle soul rest in peace

Funeral arrangements later.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day.

Online donations to:

https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/fundraise/daffodil-day/donate

House Strictly Private, thank you.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Paul Byrne

Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare

Retired C.S, The Curragh Camp. Loving grandfather of the late Gary and Katie.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Brenda, Imelda, Julie, and Adale, sons-in-law Pat, Dan, Mick and Barry grandchildren Jack, Josh, Ava, Danny, Henry, Emma, Adam, Cían and Poppy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Paul Rest In Peace

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Paul, A private Funeral with immediate family only will take place on Wednesday. Those who would have liked to attend Paul's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, can view it from 11 o'clock on:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-webcam/

Anybody wishing to pass on condolences please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below, or send condolences in the traditional manner.

We will have a celebration of Paul's life at a later date and would greatly appreciate your presence at that time. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin".

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (Paddy) Cahalin

Clonfert, Maynooth, Kildare

Cahalin, Patrick Joseph (Paddy), Clonfert, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, March 22nd 2020, peacefully at the Hermitage Clinic, beloved father of the late baby Finola, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sons Declan and Brendan, daughter Siobhán, daughters-in-law Edel & Paula, grandchildren James, Katie, Ellen, Fiona, Anna & Jack, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, work colleagues in Druids Glen and friends.

Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Anna Dowling (née Durney)

Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of Páirc Mhuire, Newbridge.

Peacefully at St. Jameses Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Noel, Paul, Seany and David, daughters-in-law and partners, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Frankie And Paddy, sisters Phyllis, Betty, and Marie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Anna Rest In Peace

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Anna, a private Funeral with immediate family only will take place on Thursday. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, can view it from 11am on:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-webcam/

Anybody wishing to pass on condolences please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below, or send condolences in the traditional manner.

We will have a celebration of Anna's life at a later date and would greatly appreciate your presence at that time.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Kathleen [Catherine] Hennessy (née Leahy)

Ard Maoin, Moone, Kildare

Formerly of Meenahela, Co. Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Mike. Much loved mother of Con, Nora, Mike, Tom and Padraig. Sadly missed by her son-in-law, daughters-in-law and her adored 14 grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY KATHLEEN REST IN PEACE

A private Family Funeral on Monday at 11am at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Moone, with burial thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence book below.