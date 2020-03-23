Irish Rail says no food or drink served on all trains due to Covid-19 restrictions

Irish Rail has announced a number of changes taking place from today due to the Covid-19 crisis.

On board catering will no longer be available. The reduction in numbers travelling has had a major commercial impact on the catering service providers meaning catering on board trains has been suspended until further notice.

Customers should be advised that whilst some in station retail and food outlets are open today this could change as time goes on.

Iarnród Éireann also said it would like to reassure customers that:



"We continue to operate all DART, Commuter and Intercity services, and we will do so unless public policy or the advice of health professionals changes, or unless our workforce is impacted to an extent which makes service reduction unavoidable.

"We are cleaning stations and trains in line with advice received by our health authorities, and we are focusing on areas like door buttons, grab handles, tables, ticket machines etc with which customers and staff come into most regular contact."



The company also asked intending passengers to consider if their journey is necessary as this helps to limit social interaction and facilitates greater social distancing on board.

Irish Rail said it is also aiming to reduce cash handling between customers and staff.

A spokesperson added: "Throughout this, we are working with the National Transport Authority and other public transport operators, and will be guided at all times by the advice of our healthcare professionals.

"We thank you for your co-operation and we apologise for any inconvenience caused."