Kildare County Council HAP walk in clinic is suspended until further notice

The Housing Department at Kildare County Council has suspended it's HAP Walk in Clinic until further notice.

While it is continuing to provide unchanged services and assistance to individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness during the Covid-19 outbreak, however nobody will be seen without an appointment.

From today however the Housing Department will only engage with persons requiring other Housing services and assistance by prior appointment.

HAP application forms can be requested by email: hap@kildarecoco.ie or telephone 045 980657.

Information is available online and includes a checklist to assist HAP applicants.

Housing Maintenance essential repairs and urgent emergencies can be reported by telephoning 045 980 200 and Out of Hours: 1 890 50 03 33



To request an appointment, the Housing Department can be contacted via the Customer Services Department, 045 980 200.