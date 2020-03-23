Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, March 23

The death has occurred of John COOKE

Dowdenstown, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare / Naas, Kildare

Formerly of Killashee, Naas.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridgie, son Alan, daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren Laura, Grace, Hannah, Ciara, Sean and Maeve, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his special niece Trisha.

"May John Rest In Peace"

House Private Please.

A private family funeral will take place, due to the government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for John's family below in the section "Condolences ".









The death has occurred of Paul Byrne

Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare

Retired C.S, The Curragh Camp. Loving grandfather of the late Gary and Katie.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Brenda, Imelda, Julie, and Adale, sons in law Pat, Dan, Mick and Barry grandchildren Jack, Josh, Ava, Danny, Henry, Emma, Adam, Cían and Poppy, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Paul Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Anna Dowling (née Durney)

Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of Páirc Mhuire, Newbridge.

Peacefully at St. Jameses Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Noel, Paul, Seany and David, daughters-in-law and partners, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Frankie And Paddy, sisters Phyllis, Betty, and Marie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Anna Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Kathleen [Catherine] Hennessy (née Leahy)

Ard Maoin, Moone, Kildare

Formerly of Meenahela, Co. Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Mike. Much loved mother of Con, Nora, Mike, Tom and Padraig. Sadly missed by her son-in-law, daughters-in-law and her adored 14 grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY KATHLEEN REST IN PEACE

A private Family Funeral on Monday at 11am at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Moone, with burial thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence book below.

The death has occurred of Carol Curtis (née Carney)

Beaufield Drive, Maynooth, Kildare / Ballymun, Dublin

Curtis (nee Carney), Carol, Beaufield Drive, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Ballymun, Dublin, March 20th 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Brian, sons Paul and Simon, daughters in law Mary & Danielle, granddaughter Ellen, brother Nicky, sister Joan, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Eddie Doyle

24 Springhill Court, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare

Eddie Doyle, Springhill Court, Graiguecullen and formerly of Ballyhade, Castledermot, Co. Kikdare, 18th March 2020 (suddenly) at his home. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Lucinda, her mother Maureen, his parents, Anne and the late Pat, sister Anne, brothers Pat, Peter and John Paul, brothers in law, sisters in law, father in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and wide circle of friends.

May Eddie Rest In Peace

A special thanks to Ashling and Howard Kehoe and the

first responders, especially Aidan Owens

Funeral arrangements will be announced late next week.

DUE TO RESTRICTIONS FROM THE HSE AND GOVERNMENT, PLEASE LEAVE A CONDOLENCE IN SECTION BELOW.