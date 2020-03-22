Newbridge shows support for MindsMatter

The overwhelming support for a Newbridge initiative aimed at improving mental health services in the town was demonstrated by the turnout at a coffee morning organised earlier this month.

Over 180 people showed up to support a coffee/ brunch morning on Friday, March 3, organised by Eric in McDonnnells bar, Newbridge and Mindsmatter committee members.

An amazing €2550.25 was raised through the initiative.

“The support to date has been overwhelming,” says Charlotte Wolfe, founder of Mindsmatter Newbridge. “We are all very, very grateful to everyone that showed up on the morning. It confirms to us that a focus is really needed around mental health projects here in the town.”

Mindsmatter Newbridge plans to open up a charity regulated recycling shop in Newbridge this year, and the funds generated by the shop will be pumped back into mental health initiatives mainly for young people and their families.

They are still looking to secure a shop and a storage unit in the town.

The committee would like to thank the following for their support; Eric, Becky & PJ in McDonnells Bar, Hair Guide, Pelo, Strands, Retro Mane, Jardin Royal, All Seasons, Bergins chemist, Geraldine Hurley, Kathleen Conlon, Kathy Maguire, Mucky White Aidan & Newbridge Glass,’ongoing support from Ozzie and Donovan Printing, business advice from REBATE financials & Tax Assist.

You can keep up to date and find out more through MindsMatter Newbridge on Facebook.