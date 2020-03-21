Donadea man charged after €200,000 cannabis and cocaine find

A man charged with having almost €200,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine for supply at his west Kildare home, appeared before the Naas District Court on March 13.

Terry Murphy, 30, is charged with having the drugs at his address at Hortland, Donadea, on February 22, last.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said the High Court had approved bail, subject to the approval of the surety by the District Court.

Two people appeared at the March 12 sitting to provide surety for Mr Murphy; Fiona Murphy, with an address in Argyll and Bute, in Scotland for €5,000, and Mr Murphy's sister, Lorraine Cross, of Allenwood, County Kildare, for €2,000.

The case has been adjourned until May 21.