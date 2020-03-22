Outpatient appointments cancelled at Naas General Hospital

Outpatient appointments have been cancelled at Naas Hospital as authorities make arrangements to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

The first death to take place as a result of the illness reportedly took place at the hospital on March 11.

It was the first fatality directly associated with the virus since the initial cases in Ireland were confirmed on Sunday, March 1.

The female patient had been treated in Naas Hospital for a number of days, according to sources. It’s understood she was an older person and had an underlying illness before contracting Covid-19.

According to a HSE spokeswoman the cancellations have taken place to free up capacity in the hospital and other similar facilities.

“We will be reducing the number of inpatient, day case, outpatient and diagnostic appointments and procedures over the coming weeks. We will be contacting patients directly in relation to their appointment or procedure,” she added.

Up to date information on hospital service disruptions and visiting restrictions is on the HSE’s website.

Information about the coronavirus is also available on the website.

The HSE further said older people may have additional concerns and worries about the spread of this disease.

To ensure they have access to the information they need, the charity Alone has established a helpline at 0818 222 024.