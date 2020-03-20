New cáfe, restaurant and apartments get green light for Clane

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for a development including a restaurant and café in Clane.

The development on the Ballinagappa Road where a disused medical centre will be demolished.

The mixed use project will also include a retail space.

In addition, the designs have plans for six two-bedroom apartments, two-three bedroom apartments and public and private amenity areas.

The development will rise to three stories and the total floor area is 1,274 square metres.

The estimated total construction cost of the development is €1.7m.

The property is being developed by the H&I Partnership firm which is based in Straffan and was established last year.