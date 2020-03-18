Gardaí investigating after spate of thefts from cars across Kildare
File Photo
Kildare Gardaí are investigating a series of thefts from cars across the county.
Incidents occurred in Kilcullen, Maynooth, Celbridge and Leixlip around Friday, March 13 last.
A large sum of cash was taken from a parked on Main Street of Kilcullen on Friday.
A quantity of tools was taken from a van parked at Carton Grove, Maynooth between Thursday night and Friday morning.
Tools were also stolen from a vehicle parked at Primrose Forge on the Hazelhatch Road in the town.
A similar crime occurred in the Temple Lawns area of Celbridge on Thursday night.
Elsewhere, a catalytic converter was taken from a car parked at Intel in Leixlip.
