Eurovision 2020 cancelled due to Covid-19 fears

The Eurovision Song Contest becomes the latest international event to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

Scheduled to run in May of this year, the European Broadcasting Union has stated that " uncertainty created by the spread of Covid-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – means the European Broadcasting Union has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue with the live event as planned."

The contest has been running for 64 years and has approximately 52 countries compete every year with over 204 million people watching the show in 2016.