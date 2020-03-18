RESULTS: Irish people voted against those returning from Cheltenham due to Covid-19 fears

Irish punters who made the pilgrimage to Cheltenham last week are now displaying signs of Covid-19.

The British Horse Racing Authority has announced that other large scale racing events such as the Grand National at Aintree will be cancelled, as well as a variety of other meetings across the UK.

Some Cheltenham attendees have since began displaying symptoms and have taken to Twitter to advise others to be cautious. Some racegoers outlining that they have all the basic symptoms of the deadly virus, those being a cough, fever and breathing difficulties.

One man stated that "I was at Cheltenham for 3 days last week and I am now showing all the symptoms of Coronavirus,please be careful everyone."

In a poll conducted recently by the Offaly Express over 3751 people voted yes when asked "Should the nation be concerned about those travelling from Cheltenham back to Ireland this week?" Only 282 people voted no.