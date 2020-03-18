MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan to go into self-isolation due to suspected Covid-19 case
MEP Luke Ming Flanagan.
Member of the European Parliament Luke 'Ming' Flanagan has stated that his family will now go into self isolation due to Covid-19.
This news comes after Ming released a tweet outlining his daughter is suspected of having the virus as she is experiencing all the symptoms. These symptoms include "Cough, shortness of breath and severe headache", according to Ming.
The Roscommon native has stated that they have been in contact with their GP and have been told that there is a waiting period of approximately 2-3 days to be tested for the deadly virus.
My daughter is now exhibiting symptoms of the #coronavirus— Luke 'Ming' Flanagan (@lukeming) March 18, 2020
Cough, shortness of breath and severe headache. We have contacted our local GP. We are now waiting for an appointment for her to be seen. 2 to 3 days wait. Our family will now go into self isolation. Fingers crossed.
