NEW: €2m investment in ex Lidl facility in Newbridge on behalf of US multinational

Plans have been submitted for a €2m expansion to the former Lidl warehouse in Newbridge where US multinational Keurig Dr Pepper is basing a manufacturing hub.

The US company behind brands such as Dr Pepper and 7up announced earlier this month that it is hiring for 50 positions immediately at the facility off Great Connell Road.

The firm, which has 25,000 employees worldwide, said it is expanding and diversifying its supply chain by opening a manufacturing facility in Newbridge later this year.

Keurig Dr Pepper is the parent company of over 100 brands that also includes Snapple, Canada Dry and Sunkist.

Plans have now been lodged with Kildare Co Council to convert the vacant building to beverage manufacturing use.

The gross floor area of the premises will increase from 31,986 sq m to 34,191 sq m, an increase of 2,205 sq m.

The car park is also proposed to extend to 209 car parking spaces and 40 bicycle spaces.

Other planned additions are an external chiller and condensing units and a wastewater treatment plant.

The estimated total construction cost of the development is €2m.