Death Notices for today: Wednesday, March 18

The death has occurred of Harry HANLY

Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare

HANLY Harry (Brownstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare)

Retd. NCO 1st Armoured Car Squadron, Plunkett Barracks, The Curragh- 16th March 2020 (peacefully) at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving mother Teresa, father Bill, children Melissa, Stewart and Shane and their mother Imelda, grandchildren Devon, Tearnan, Cayden, Willow and Layton, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Harry Rest in Peace

A private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the section below 'Condolences'.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and condolences during this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Aileen Drennan (née Dooley)

42 Clonmullion Retirement Village, Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Réiltín, sons David and Dylan, grandchildren Maxi, Isla, Luke and Alex, brothers Terry & John, sister Shelley, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the section below 'Condolences'.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.



The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) KEOGH

Kerdiff Close, Naas, Kildare / Crumlin, Dublin

Formerly of Derry Drive, Crumlin, Dublin 12. Beloved husband of Emma and father of Gerald, Amanda, Mark and Daniel, son of Peg and Noel. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Noel, Stephen and Andy, sisters Margaret and Mimi, parents-in-law Anne and Paul, Gerald's partner Sarah, Amanda's partner Cathal, Grandson Ryan, ex-wife Liz, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephew, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Thomas's funeral will be held in private.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below marked “Condolences”.

The death has occurred of Kathleen LOUGHRAN (née Murray)

St. Patrick's Tce., Naas, Kildare

In the tender care of The Staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late John and mother of Anthony, John, Margaret, Tommy, Mary and Bernadette. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Theresa and Nan, daughters-in-law Eithne and Carol, son-in-law Kenny, Margaret's partner John, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Kathleen's funeral will be held in private.

May She Rest in Peace

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below marked “Condolences”.

The death has occurred of Ann Rose Maher (née Creagh)

Grangenolvin, Athy, Kildare / Ballitore, Kildare

Formerly of The Mill, Ballitore. Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughter, Tony, Jimmy, Paul, Mark, Annmarie, Richard, Pierce and Brian, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal to Crookstown church on Thursday the 19th of March for Private Funeral Mass. Public burial at 12 noon in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, donations to Cancer Research. Donation box in cemetery. Family would prefer that clothing is not all black.



The death has occurred of Hans NURSIAH

Naas, Kildare

NURSIAH. Hans (Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Mauritius) 14th March 2020 (suddenly) in Naas General Hospital. Beloved dad to Josh; Hans will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son, Josh’s mother Zedide, Hans mother, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and his wide circle of friends.

May he Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place for very close friends and immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot or feel unable to do so, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send on condolences by traditional manner.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) GIBNEY

Celbridge, Kildare

Gibney (Celbridge and formerly of Camden Dental) – Mar 15, 2020, (peacefully, surrounded by his loving family), at TLC Centre, Maynooth, Thomas, (Tom) beloved husband of Maria and dear step-father if The O’Hara Family; Sadly missed by his loving step-sons, step-daughter, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Due to HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page.