Celbridge team scoops top Kildare Student Enterprise Award prize

Five teenage entrepreneurs from Salesian College Celbridge are due to represent Kildare at the Student Enterprise Programme National Finals.

Students Seán McGivern, Cormac Kelly and Thomás Gannon from student company The Learning Lads Ltd recently won the senior category of the Kildare Student Enterprise Awards competition.

The trio will now compete against student entrepreneurs from all over Ireland in the national finals.

The competition was run through Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office, which last week held a series of events for SMEs and entrepreneurs to mark Local Enterprise Week 2020.

Students who entered this year’s competition have, since last September, researched, set up and run their own businesses. Some 1,500 students from 21 secondary schools across Kildare took part the annual programme, the final of which was held at the Killashee House Hotel in Naas the week before last.

Last year’s Kildare winners, from St Mary’s in Naas, took third place overall in the 2019 national finals.

Doreen Heavey, programme coordinator congratulated the students, saying: “What our students are learning from the programme is that with the right supports and encouragement, they can take an idea from the classroom and develop it into a real-life business. The skills they learn along the way, such as business planning, market research, selling and team-work, will help them become more entrepreneurial throughout their future careers”.

Newbridge College’s Woodturning took second place plus the exhibition/stand prize; CPC Kilcullen’s Well Lad took third place plus the Sales Award; Scoil Mhuire, Clane company Crazy Coins took the KCC Special Merit Award; St Mary’s Naas, company Little Book, Big Issues won the Product/Service prize; Lumiere from St Conleth’s Community College, Newbridge, won the Finance Award; Always Be Kind from St Mary’s, Naas, won the Business Report Award; Defence 1st from Ardscoil na Tríonóide won the Innovation Prize and Cherryville Candy from Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin was the Marketing winner.