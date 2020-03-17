Kildare supermarket asks customers not to bring children shopping

A SuperValu store has asked customers not to bring children shopping in order to reduce congestion in line with measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

The busy outlet in Clane also said that cashiers won't handle cash and that there will be quotos on products including wine and beer.

The store said: "There are no stock shortages at this time and our supply lines are running extremely well under the current circumstances.

"Quotas remain in place across the store, including alcohol. This is to ensure everyone gets what they need so please trust us as we will continue to look after you."

The store said that older customers will be prioritized at checkouts during opening hours.

The statement added: "We will prioritise the elderly at the checkouts at all times of the day and they will be served first, so please be patient if we bring an older person to the front of the queue ahead of you.

"Our staff will also be very happy to help and assist the elderly in any way they can. Please spread the word to older neighbours, friends and family.

"Our busiest trading hours at the moment are 10am-12pm so please keep this in mind. Whilst these are our busiest hours, the store is still calm and there is no chaos."

The supermarket asked that one person per family should shop at any one time.

"We ask that you should stop bringing your children shopping with you and only one person per family should shop at any time. We know this goes against everything we are about as a family-friendly, community supermarket but we hope you understand we have to put these measures in place to help protect all our customers and our staff and their families."

The store added:

"Our cashiers will not handle cash until this crisis is over so please note you can pay with cash at each of our four self scan tills but our main checkouts and customer service checkout will be card payment only.

"Our Autism Friendly Shopping hours each Tuesday will not be available for the moment and we do sincerely apologise for this but we hope you understand.

"Please keep a distance of 2 meters from all other customers and our staff. Please do not be offended if our staff step back from you if you happen to get too close.

"Please keep chats to a minimum while in the store and keep moving through the store towards the checkouts where your shopping will be processed as quickly as possible.

"Finally, we make you a sincere promise that you can trust us to continue to look after you. We have an amazing team of staff in store for which we are very grateful and we have an amazing supply line with our partners in SuperValu Ireland

and all our other suppliers. They are helping us to help you and we very much appreciate it."