Kildare pharmacy limits customers and erects screens to serve public during Covid-19 crisis

A Kildare pharmacy has erected protective screens and has limited customers to two at a time as it serves the community through the Covid-19 crisis.

Other pharmacies across the county have also adopted health and safety procedures for the protection of staff and customers.

Daly's Pharmacy in Naas also urged customers not to stockpile medication as supply chains are sufficient to cater for everybody.



A spokesperson said: "We are constantly adapting at Daly's Pharmacy to the ever evolving Covid 19 crisis.

"Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our customers and our staff.

"We are determined to remain open to serve the people of Naas throughout, and beyond, this pandemic.

"Please do not stockpile medication. This is vital for the continuity of supply of essential medicines.

"We are operating at a maximum capacity of two customers in our pharmacy at any one time.

"We ask you to observe hand hygiene and thoroughly sanitise your hands at our sanitizing station."

Daly's Pharmacy is also providing a free 24-hour prescription delivery service to all customers if required.

The Pharmacy added on Facebook: "We are in this together - and we will get through this together..."