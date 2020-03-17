PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare people celebrate a very strange St Patrick's Day in their own way!
Celebrating in Ballymore Eustace
Kildare soldiers serving in Syria receiving their Shamrock on Parade for St Patrick’s Day
Dylan, Cillian and Kyle Chambers Patrick’s Day 2020
Maya Tracey from Nurney doing a bit of Riverdance!
Kerrieanne O'Sullivan and Ben Goldsmith, Ballymore Eustace with their children Matilda (Tilly) and William
Mia Keenan from Pacelli Road, Naas
Happy Saint Patrick's Day from Anne Murphy of Dunlavin
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on