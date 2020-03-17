Grieving Kildare families asking mourners to view funeral on phones and laptops due to coronavirus restrictions

A number of notices for funerals in Co Kildare are quoting HSE guidelines about social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Links are also being provided to webcams of churches where the funerals are taking place and to online books of condolences.

Another death notice said it was limiting mass attendees to 100 people maximum and "asking people to refrain from shaking hands."

One death notice said: "Due to HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place.

"Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page."

Another notice said: "Due to Covid 19 Virus we as a family are adhering to Government advice and restrictions regarding public indoor gatherings to less than a 100 people a private family funeral will take place."

The Bishop of Limerick, Brendan Leahy, has pleaded with people not to attend funerals unless they are immediate family or very close friends of the deceased as the country battles the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking on RTÉ's News at One, Bishop Leahy said that on Friday and Saturday he had seen large crowds of people attending funerals, and shaking hands.

He said "It is going to be well nigh-on impossible to keep social distancing going in this situation, and we might well be contributing to the spread of the virus."

There are other ways people can express their condolences to the family of the deceased, he said, such as emails, texts or message apps.

He suggested that families, when writing the death notice of their loved one, include in the notice that the funeral is private, clearly stating 'family only'.

Public attendance at mass was cancelled around the country last weekend as many parishes streamed services online instead.

Weddings, funerals and baptisms can continue as long as there are fewer than 100 people in the church, in accordance with government guidelines, while churches remain open for private prayer.