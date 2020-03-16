The HSE have stated that   "There is no specific treatment for coronavirus but many of the symptoms of the virus can be treated."

The HSE is advising anyone with Covid-19 to continue to take any medication you were already taking.

This includes anti-inflammatories (NSAID) such as ibuprofen, naproxen or diclofenac, it is safe to consume these, unless you are told not to by a healthcare professional.

In response to false information about anti-inflammatory medication and Covid-19 circulating in media and on social media over the last 24 hours, Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE advises, “Only take one anti-inflammatory medication at a time. It is okay to take paracetemol and an anti-inflammatory like ibuprofen at the same time."

Consumers are urged not to bulk buy or stockpile medications as this will affect the supply of medications to others, therefore disrupting medical supply chains.

If you have any respiratory issues, people are advised not to attend pharmacies in person, people are asked to phone their pharmacies instead. In addition, people who are regarded as high risk or vulnerable ask a relative or friend to collect any prescription you may need.

Chief Clinical Officer continued to outline that "there is no specific treatment for coronavirus but many of the symptoms of the virus can be treated. If you get the virus, your healthcare professional will advise treatment based on your symptoms. The appropriate medication for an individual with symptoms of Covid-19 will depend on your symptoms, your other conditions and your other medication.”

HSE information regarding treatment of symptoms of Covid-19:

- Drink plenty of water.

- Paracetamol or ibuprofen may help with symptoms such as pain or fever. Paracetamol is usually recommended as the first-line treatment for most people. Before taking any medication you should read the full package leaflet that comes with your medicine. You should also follow any advice a healthcare professional gives you.

- Antibiotics do not work against coronavirus or any viruses. They only work against bacterial infections.

- Supportive treatments, like oxygen therapy, can be given while your own body fights the virus. Life support can be used in extreme cases.

- Regular medication, including anti-inflammatory medication, may be continued by people with COVID-19, unless advised otherwise by their healthcare professional. Only one anti-inflammatory medication (NSAID, e.g. ibuprofen, naproxen, diclofenac) should be taken at a time. An NSAID and paracetamol may be taken together if required.