Kildare families to enjoy pleasant Spring weather during Covid-19 restrictions

The good news for Kildare families grappling with Covid-19 restrictions is that the weather is set to turn milder and sunnier in coming days with St Patrick's Day being possibly the warmest day in five months.

Households can shake off the effects of 'cabin fever' and enjoy pleasant Spring weather in the great outdoors while maintaining precautions.

The HSE is advising small family units can take walks in parks, woodlands or beaches as long as they maintain a 2-metre distance from others.

Met Eireann is forecasting that temperatures on March 17 will reach up to 15 degrees Celsius amid cloudy conditions - you'd have to go back to October to see conditions as mild in Ireland.

And expert Prof Peter O'Donnell on the Irish Weather Online account on Facebook is predicting that temperatures could rise even higher on the national feast day to 16 degrees Celsius.

Prof O'Donnell believes the trend is set to continue across the weekend and early next week as we enter the second full week of Covid-19 restrictions.

He predicted milder air will replace the colder air to bring temperatures up towards 13 degrees Celsius.

In the meantime however, this Wednesday is forecast to be wet while Thursday and Friday are predicted to be mainly dry and cold with frosty nights.

Meteorological expert Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather said a high pressure weather system is building in coming days and added: "Some sunshine and settled weather after Wednesday - just what we need."

While public playgrounds are closed, small family units can enjoy the outdoors while practising strict social distancing.



