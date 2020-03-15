PROPERTY WATCH: tasteful five-bed dormer bungalow in Nurney - for €345,000

Avondale House is a super property recently come to the market and sold by Amove Properties. Set on 0.23 hectares or just over half an acre (c. 0.59 acres) at Blackditch, Nurney, Co Kildare, the property displays an immaculate tasteful interior.

Built in 2004, this is a spacious well-appointed dormer, 198sq.m – 2,131sq.ft. 3 double rooms downstairs and two large attic double bedrooms upstairs.

The detached two storey garage has also been converted to provide ample additional living space, with planning for office use. Currently this additional space 103.4sq.m (1,112 sq.ft) is laid out to accommodate, kitchen,livingroom, games room / office and upstairs, there is a large double bedroom and shower-room.

Contemporary kitchen-dining room with a cottage kitchen feel

Tucked away off the main road in a cul de sac of just 5 homes, this charming property will suit an array of discerning buyers, for its peaceful, convenient location and its wonderful south facing orientation to rear

Positioned on the Kildare side of Nurney village, just 10 minutes’ drive from Kildare Town and the M7 at junction 13, where Kildare Village shopping outlet is also situated.

Gorgeous outdoor living space

For commuters not wishing to drive, there are rail options at Kildare town, Athy and Newbridge. Coming with high speed broadband throughout this is ideal for anyone wishing to work from home.

A home that will suit families or parties looking for ‘drop your bags' – no work required. For sale by Private Treaty. For further details, contact AMove Properties on 045 542 141.