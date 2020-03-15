PROPERTY WATCH: charming four-bed det bungalow in Kildare town - for €375,000

Charming four-bed detached bungalow in Kildare town on market for €375,000

AMove Properties present to the market 'Tullvale', located at Tully East, Kildare Town, R51 PC98. Tullyvale provides a rare opportunity to purchase a spacious, modern bungalow in the heart of Kildare town.

Tucked just off the main Dublin road, in a cul de sac of 11 homes, this charming property will suit an array of discerning buyers. It sits in a peaceful location, just behind Lidl and has a wonderful south facing orientation to rear.

Built in 2006, this well-designed property accommodation comprises:reception hall, lounge, kitchen / dining-room (above), 4 double bedrooms (2 en-suite), main bathroom, large utility room, hot-press and guest W.C.

Within walking distance of the railway station, choice of schools, shopping in the town or outlet shopping at Kildare Village. This home is also situated on the Dublin / Newbridge side of Kildare town and is within easy reach of both Junctions 12 & 13 onto the M7.

Needs to be viewed to be fully appreciated. For further details contact AMove Properties on 045 542 141.