New restaurant coming to Naas town

Planning permission has been granted for a new restaurant on the Sallins Road in Naas.

The change of use of the former O'Brien's Sandwich Bar to a new restaurant was approved by Kildare Co Council.

The planning conditions denote that the restaurant will cater for fine casual dining with a collection of pre-ordered meals.

O'Brien's Sandwich Bar traded from the Unit 31 for several years until its closure.





Founded in the late 1980s, O'Brien's Sandwich Bars had up to 100 outlets worldwide at the height of their success