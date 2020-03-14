Fined €2,500 for dangerous driving on blind bend in Naas

A young man who was before Naas District Court on Thursday, March 5, for dangerous driving was fined €2,500.

Cillian Maher, with an address listes as 6 The View, Johnstown Manor, Johnstown, pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving on July 13, 2016, at Newtown, Baltracey, Naas.

The court heard that the defendant’s car lost control at a bad bend around 7pm that evening and started to spin, hitting another car coming in the opposite direction.

The court heard evidence from a number of witnesses including the driver and two passengers of the car with which the defendant’s vehicle collided.

The injured party told the court that she was on the way to see her mother in a nursing home with her two sisters at the time of the incident. She said on going round the bend she noticed the defendant’s car had lost control.

“I couldn’t avoid it — I had nowhere to go,” she said.

“It was a summer’s evening and I was doing 40kph. It is a blind bend and I think he was going too fast for that bend. The impact blew off the bonnet and lifted the engine.”

All three passengers suffered injuries from the impact and the court heard that they were lucky that they were not killed.

The solictor for the defendant, Conal Boyce, argued that the fault lay with the surface of the road which has since been resurfaced by the council.

An engineer testified in court that there was a dip in the road which, coupled with the rainfall earlier that day, caused the defendant’s car to spin when he breaked.

Judged Desmond Zaidan said that this was not a balanced argument. He took into account garda evidence and several witnesses. He said it was bad driving that caused the accident. He gave Mr Maher six months to pay.