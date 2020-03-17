Man found driving at 173km/h on Kildare’s N7 ‘a danger to himself and others’

A man found travelling at 173km/hr in the 80km/hr speed zone on the N7 at Palmerstown has been convicted for dangerous driving and disqualified for two years.

Ahmed Buisir, 23, of 60 Hillview Green, Ballinteer, was charged with dangerous driving on the N7 on August 29, 2019 at 12.10am, when he appeared before Naas District Court.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said he was “a danger to himself and others”.

Mr Buisir was also fined €1,000. The court heard he had six previous convictions and had previously got a one year ban for driving without insurance.

Aisling Murphy BL, legally representing Mr Buisir, said her client would plead guilty to careless driving, thus avoiding a driving ban.

Her instructions were that the defendant had a condition and was speeding in order to try and reach a pharmacy to get a prescription as he had a flight to catch the following day. She said the medicine requirement was not an excuse but there was a context to it.

He had been doing work as a sound technician at the Electric Picnic concert.

A letter from a medical professional was shown to the judge. Judge Zaidan did not accept the prescription instructions.

The judge said the speed was excessive and risk to others.

He declined to reduce the charge to careless driving.